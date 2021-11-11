PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 805.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.62. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.50 and a 1 year high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

PSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

