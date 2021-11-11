Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.