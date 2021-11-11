Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,440,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,203,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after buying an additional 432,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after buying an additional 43,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

