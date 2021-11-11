Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

GBX stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

