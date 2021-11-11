Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $222,000 Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,180 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of THS stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

