Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,469 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.