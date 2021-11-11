Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BankUnited by 1,430.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $22,740,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,573,000 after acquiring an additional 398,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,976,000 after acquiring an additional 237,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $43.17 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.