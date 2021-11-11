Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $298,000 Investment in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

WOW stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock worth $1,858,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.