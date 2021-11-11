Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BY opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

