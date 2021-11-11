Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.500-$12.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.92.

Public Storage stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $327.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,909. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.55. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

