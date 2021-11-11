PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PUBM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

PUBM opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 33,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,012,897.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

