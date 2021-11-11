Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRPL. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $968.89 million, a PE ratio of 161.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 16.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 313.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 465,143 shares during the period.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

