Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $968.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

