Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BioNTech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $14.48. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.29.

Shares of BNTX opened at $235.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.24. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BioNTech by 410.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

