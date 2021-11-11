Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

