Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

NYSE VSTO opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.