Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SciPlay Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SciPlay in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCPL. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SciPlay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in SciPlay by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

