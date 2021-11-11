Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst D. Ventura now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGI. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,913. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

