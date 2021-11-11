Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

DV stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 13.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 201,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,766,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

