Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

TSLX opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $94,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.