Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will earn $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $522.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.14.

FICO opened at $388.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.76 and a 200-day moving average of $469.12. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $379.41 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.