QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,560.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,438 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 763,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $111,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $163.34. 88,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,265. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

