Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $2,744,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $2,363,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 104,862.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $4,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $116.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

