Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 7,542 Shares

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lewis W. Moorehead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

