Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 384,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,157. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $381.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quantum stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quantum were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

