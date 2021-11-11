Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Announces Earnings Results

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Quarterhill stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,520. The stock has a market cap of $231.53 million, a PE ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 0.40. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.