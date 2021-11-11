Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 8.46%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 6,330,893 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 760.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after buying an additional 3,567,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after buying an additional 2,401,071 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $23,667,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 102.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,537,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

