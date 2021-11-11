Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 55,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,372. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

