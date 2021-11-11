Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.42 million.Radware also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68. Radware has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radware stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

