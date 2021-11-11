Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Up 119.3% This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $502,199.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 119.3% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00073794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00097010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.56 or 0.07235237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,102.98 or 0.99889620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00020254 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

