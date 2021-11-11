Randall Whittaker Atkins Sells 57,575 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $556.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10,349.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,733,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

