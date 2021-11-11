Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $132.69 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average is $106.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 94.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.