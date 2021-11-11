Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Director Steven E. West Sells 18,175 Shares

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.05%.

RTLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $1,621,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 607.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

