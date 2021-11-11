Raydium Price Down 7% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $848.11 million and approximately $140.85 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.27 or 0.00017341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00096786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,709.13 or 0.07244748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,048.30 or 1.00073274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020205 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,241,377 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

