Raymond James Boosts BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $43.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRP. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BRP Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BRP Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BRP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

