Raymond James Boosts Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$26.75

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$23.75 to C$26.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

