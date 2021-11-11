Raymond James Boosts Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $27.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.82.

NYSE SWCH opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,471,526 shares of company stock worth $37,391,213. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after acquiring an additional 367,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after acquiring an additional 432,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Switch by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,539,000 after acquiring an additional 750,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,667 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

