Raymond James Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $36.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Invitae has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $431,784.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

