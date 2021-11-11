Raymond James Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$7.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.56.

Shares of BNE stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.22. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Oberndorf purchased 1,021,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at C$25,735,622.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,050,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,610.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

