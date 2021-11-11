Raymond James Raises Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $21.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.