Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post sales of $58.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.60 million and the lowest is $52.55 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $23.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $186.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $193.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $227.08 million, with estimates ranging from $193.30 million to $260.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $11,659,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 34.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 151,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. 297,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,425. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

