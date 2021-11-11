Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.80. 1,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,333. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

