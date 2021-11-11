Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Internet (UTDI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Internet (ETR: UTDI) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2021 – United Internet was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2021 – United Internet was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2021 – United Internet was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/9/2021 – United Internet was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/5/2021 – United Internet was given a new €35.90 ($42.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/29/2021 – United Internet was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/17/2021 – United Internet was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of UTDI opened at €34.26 ($40.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.49. United Internet AG has a 52 week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52 week high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.