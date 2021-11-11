Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barclays (BCS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Barclays (NYSE: BCS):
- 11/2/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a 240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 205.00.
- 10/26/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.
- 10/22/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 230.00 to 235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 230.00 to 245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 240.00 to 250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 218.00 to 220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/30/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at BCS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
NYSE BCS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.40.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
