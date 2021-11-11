Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barclays (BCS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Barclays (NYSE: BCS):

11/2/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a 240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 205.00.

10/26/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 230.00 to 235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 230.00 to 245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 240.00 to 250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 218.00 to 220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/30/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at BCS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE BCS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth approximately $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 433.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 3,553,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

