Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/3/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.69. 2,337,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $118.01.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
