Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.69. 2,337,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

