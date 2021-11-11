Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $16.14

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $17.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 2,261 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.