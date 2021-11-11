Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,596,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Teradata by 13.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 366,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teradata by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after acquiring an additional 203,356 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after acquiring an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE:TDC opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.