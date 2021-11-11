Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after buying an additional 156,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,488 shares of company stock worth $7,245,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $201.40 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $211.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average is $172.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.