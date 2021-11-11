Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

