Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV opened at $174.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average is $160.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

